Houston's Grammar Goddess reveals her top grammar rules to live by

HOUSTON - Rhonda Cavender, Houston's Grammar Goddess, has some helpful hints to remember when communicating.

She believes grammar is important, whether you're compiling a text message, writing an email or corporate essay.

Learn the difference between these words and use them accordingly:

“They’re” means “they are.” They’re driving to Rosenberg this afternoon.

“Their” means “belonging to them.” Their car broke down on US 59.

“There” indicates a place. Richard left his keys there.

“Your” means “belonging to you.” Your son-in-law is handsome.

“You’re” means “you are.” You’re the best daughter in the USA! (Saying “Your the best daughter” is WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!)

“To” is a preposition that connects words in a sentence. “Let’s go to the mall.” (Saying “The cashier gave me to much change” is WRONG, WRONG, WRONG!)

“Too” means “excessively” or “also.” Andy lives too far away. Yelena does, too.

If a pronoun (he, she, her, him, they, them) follows a preposition such as “to” or “for,” use the objective form of the pronoun.

Subjective form (I, he, she, they, we) is how you would use the pronoun as the subject of the sentence. (She is my friend, and he is my cousin.)

Objective form (me, him, her, them, us) is how you would use the pronoun as an object in the sentence. (Beth gave the candy to him. Doug supplied crayons for them. I congratulated both him and her.)

If your sentence has two subjects joined by “or” or “nor,” make sure that the subject closest to the verb agrees with the verb.

(Neither Jane nor the boys are arriving today. Neither the boys nor Jane is arriving today. Both sentences are written correctly. In each case the subject closest to the verb has to agree with it.)

Go to Shea Writing and Training Solutions website (www.sheaws.com/tips/tips) for some handy grammar tips.

A great website for grammar is https://www.quickanddirtytips.com/grammar-girl

For an entertaining brush-up on your grammar, read Laurie Rozakis’ book Comma Sutra: Position Yourself for Success with Good Grammar.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.