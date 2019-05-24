Houston SPCA's Successful Adoption Story: Kamala

HOUSTON - When Eric and Natalie came to the Houston SPCA in search of a pet, they had no idea Carla would capture their hearts the way she did.

The 2 year-old shepherd mix already had a rough start in life, when she was living in a bad situation before the Houston SPCA’s animal cruelty investigation team stepped in.

Carla has stage one heartworm disease, a condition, unfortunately, all too prevalent with dogs who do not get the proper veterinary care they deserve.

But that didn’t sway Eric and Natalie from adopting sweet Carla, now Kamala, especially since the Houston SPCA covers most of the cost for her treatment.

Natalie said she is so thankful and grateful for Kamala’s treatment, because they take their sweet pup all around town, and they enjoy the fact that she is so full of life, and so smart.

They say they couldn’t be happier to have her as part of their family.

For more information on how you can adopt, click here to visit the Houston SPCA's website.

