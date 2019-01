HOUSTON - Hurricane, a Quarter Horse mare, was rescued by the Houston SPCA’s cruelty investigations team last November.

The horse was found on a muddy property with a bad injury to her knee.

Veterinarians were able to quickly clean and assess the wound to help Hurricane avoid infection.

