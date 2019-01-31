Houston SPCA offers 24-hour animal rescue service

HOUSTON - When you see an animal that's been badly hurt, hit by a car, or in distress, the Houston SPCA is there to help.

Their animal ambulance operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, making sure animals in need get immediate medical attention.

The number to call if you see an animal that needs help is (713) 880-HELP.

You can watch the video above to ride along with one of the rescue workers, or visit HoustonSPCA.org for more information.

