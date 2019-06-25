Houston puppy expert shares 7 chew & puzzle toys for your dog

HOUSTON - Toys have more benefits than just keeping our dogs entertained. But all toys are not created equal.

Some of them, like puzzles or chew toys, can even help you feed your dog.

According to puppy expert and Believe in Dog Training owner Stephanie Bennett, every activity needs to be a learning opportunity for your dog, including mealtime.

“We tell people, throw your bowls away. Never ever feed your dog out of a regular bowl again. There is no need to ever do that. You are wasting a whole bowl of food, they are probably going to inhale it in one second anyway and also it’s bad for their digestion, so let’s give them something to do, something they actually love,” said Bennett, who recommends using toys to stimulate your dog’s mind.

“Dog’s reason for being is hunting, foraging, smelling and doing some kind of a job like that. And unfortunately, most of us with our pets dogs, we don’t always give them something to do. So luckily, these days, a lot more people are getting smarter about how important physical exercise is. But I think that a lot of times people forget about how important mental stimulation is,” said Bennett, who shared with us seven toys she recommends for your furry friends.

These chew and puzzle toys are trainer tested and dog approved.

CHEW & PUZZLE TOYS:

1.Original Kong

2.Busy Buddy Squirrel Dude

PUZZLE TOYS:

3. Starmark Bob-A-Lot

4. Nina Ottosson Dog Brick

5. Nina Ottosson Tornado

6. Northmate Green Dog Feeder

7.Snuffle Mat & Ball

To see what to look for in a toy for your dog, check out Bennett's complete interview in the video above.

