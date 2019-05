HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; it’s the last day of school before the start of summer break. That means it’s time to get those bodies back in shape.

We’re introducing creative ways to boost your fitness, using a sledge hammer and other non-traditional tools.

Plus, with the kids out on vacation, why not go mad for science? We’re sharing DIY ideas for fun summer science experiments.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.