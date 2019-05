HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; a taste bud tempting Texas-style chili recipe you can duplicate at home.

Plus, theater, dance, music and a whole lot more. We’ll showing you a look at the summer program geared to sharpen your child’s acting skills.

Also, Lego robotics? We’ll introduce a summer camp designed to develop future space engineers.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.