Houston Life: May 28, 2019

HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; an anticipated appearance from local singer - Shawn Sounds.

He’s back home, in Houston, to talk about life after "The Voice".

Plus, training your puppy to be the purr-fect dog. Stephanie Bennett – “The Puppy Whisperer” returns with tips on better basic obedience training for your family’s newest four-legged addition.

Also, spend less time in the kitchen with three simple week-night recipes the entire family will love.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.