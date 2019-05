HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; looking to relax with a good glass of wine, this weekend? We’ve got tasty options for you, no matter the budget.

Plus, it’s Memorial Day weekend and the barbecue pits are firing up.

We’re sharing menu ideas on how to make festive red, white and blue desserts for the holiday.

Also, KPRC 2’s Justin Stapleton joins our co-host Courtney Zavala, at the Host Chat desk, while Derrick’s away.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.