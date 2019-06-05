Houston life: June 4, 2019

HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; when it comes to wine choices, do you prefer sweet or dry? Red or white? An expert explains why some of us prefer certain types of wine over others.

Plus, daddy & me fashion trends. Fashion blogger, Dawn Darnell stops by with four different looks that fathers can pair with outfits for their kiddos, while out on summer break.

Also, country music legend Garry P. Nunn returns back to our HL studio with a message on how we can help prevent auto thefts in our community.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.