Houston Life: June 17, 2019

HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; three ways to make your 4th of July party blast off with a bang.

Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski stops by with festive fun ideas that will save you money and time, while prepping for your holiday party.

Plus, vintage photos in a flash. Artist and photographer, Laura Burlton shows Houston Life correspondent Lauren Kelly how tintype photos work.

Also, June is small business month and private wealth advisor, Trevor Shakiba stopped by to talk about how important it is for small businesses to take advantage of social media when trying grow their client base.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.