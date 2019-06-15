Houston Life: June 14, 2019

HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; we are ready for the weekend.

It’s Friday, so it’s cocktail time on Houston Life. Registered dietitian, Mary Ellen Phipps, with Milk & Honey Nutrition, stops by with three recipe for low sugar sparkling drinks for the summer.

Plus, Father’s Day is this Sunday. Find out what big ideas Courtney and Derrick have instore for the holiday.

Also, we tell the story of the father and son duo behind Bosscat Kitchen. Find out how they’ve managed to not only work together but, also dominate the Houston food scene.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.