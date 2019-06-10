Houston Life: June 10, 2019

HOUSTON - Today on Houston Life; we throwing our beloved Tex his very first birthday paw-ty and he's invited a few of his furry friends to help celebrate.

Plus, we've got three ways to style your maxi dress for either a day or night out on the town. They're a big staple in women’s summer wardrobes and we’re sharing tips on how to take your maxi dress from day to night.

Also, if you're interested in selling your small business, we've got tips to help make sure you sell for the highest value possible.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.