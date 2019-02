HOUSTON - On today's episode of Houston Life, it's the opening day of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo! Our friend Lauren Kelly with Mix 96.5 stops by Fun on the Farm, the carnival and more!

Plus, fashion inspired by last night's Academy Awards. From Lady Gaga to Kacey Musgraves, how you can get the celebrity look for less.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.