Houston gardening expert shares her succulent survival guide

HOUSTON - Succulents are a popular plant trend, because they are so versatile.

Succulents come in many shapes, sizes, textures and colors. Some work best indoors and some work best outdoors.

You can find a specific type to fit your needs.

They can be grown as individual specimens, dish gardens, miniature or "fairy" gardens, mixed containers, and terrariums.

Angela Chandler, gardening expert, shares her top tips to grow and care for succulents.

1. Use the right potting media

Succulents require well-drained soils. Avoid peat-based soils, coconut coir is not much better. Use compost-based soils with large particle sand and expanded shale. Avoid commercial "cactus" mixes, living soil is better. Living soil manages moisture, provides aeration and nutrition.

2. Fertilize lightly

Succulents are light feeders, but they do need regular nutrition during their active growing season. Use half strength liquid or half dose granular, once a month spring through late fall.

3. Water properly

Water thoroughly once a week. Water should run out of the drain holes in the container. Keep water off leaves to prevent fungal diseases and leaf spots.

4. Propagation is fun and easy

Increasing your collection can be done by propagating new plants. Remove a leaf, allow it to form callus (callus is to plants what stem cells are to animals), set it in a rooting chamber or pot and pot them up when new roots are formed.

5. Tools to have on hand when re-potting a cactus

Chandler recommends using leather rose gloves or welder's gloves. She says to wrap bubble wrap around the cacti and then carefully move it from container to new pot. For larger plants, wrap with bubble wrap and then put flip-flops on your hands to transfer without hurting yourself.

