Houston boy not slowed down by diabetes diagnosis

HOUSTON - 11 year old Joshua is just about to start 7th grade. Like most kids, he loves the outdoors, playing sports, and traveling with his family.

Two years ago, his life took an unexpected turn. “He was speaking incoherently; he almost sounded like he had been drinking,” said Josh’s Mom. She knew something was wrong so she rushed him to the emergency room where she discovered Josh was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis. It didn’t take long for doctors to officially diagnose Josh with type 1 diabetes. “I didn’t understand the severity, I didn’t understand that he was close to slipping away,” she said.

Formerly known as “juvenile diabetes,” type 1 diabetes means the patient is insulin-dependent. Luckily, advances in technology mean more options for people living with diabetes. Instead of constantly pricking his finger with needles, Josh wears a glucose monitor and insulin pump at all times to be sure his blood sugar levels are stable. He and his Mom can also monitor those levels on their smartphones and get alerts if blood sugar levels are too high or low.

Despite the diagnosis, Josh and his family haven’t slowed down at all. In fact, this year Josh is looking forward to his breakdancing class at school.

