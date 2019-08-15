Houston-area kids star in banjo band

HOUSTON - It all started with a passion for music and a desire to be a positive influence in the lives’ of children.

Buddy Griffin founded the All Stars youth banjo band back in 1997, with just 14 members.

Fast forward to now, the band is celebrating its 20th anniversary with more than 70 young musicians.

The members range in age from 8 to 17 years old.

I want them to be successful and I try to teach them godly lessons, discipline, teamwork, sacrifice and together, no one’s more important than the band,” Griffin said.

There’s no charge to be in the band. The lessons and instruments are free for members.

Aaron, Ben and Eli make up the HOT SHOTS trio, a bi-product of the All Stars youth banjo band.

These talented kids play instruments ranging from the banjo to the ukulele, cello, piano, bass guitar and the mandolin.

Griffin says, “they will put a smile on your face, a song in your heart, a snap in your fingers and a tap in your toes.”

Both bands play a wide variety of music, from classical to folk, rock & roll, gospel, even some Broadway tunes.

They are also available to perform at events.

For more information, email Buddy at 2buddy.griffin@gmail.com.

