Houston-area floating water park opens for summer fun

HOUSTON - Houston is warming up, and what better way to cool off than visiting Texas' largest floating waterpark?

Altitude H20, the aquatic version of Altitude Trampoline Park, is now open for it's second year in a row in Rosharon.

Here's how it works: It costs $20 for a 45 minute session, and $30 for a 90 minute session.

You'll need to sign a waiver, be given life jackets, and listen to a safety briefing. Children under 6 are not allowed.

During the sessions, you can bounce, jump, swim, and slide down the 25,000 square foot obstacle course.

Look out for the half pipe, monkey bars, trampoline, and more.

You can make reservations and sign a waiver online here.

