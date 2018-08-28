Tongues on fire! Hot sauce festival ready to heat up Houston

HOUSTON - Will hot sauce be awesome sauce? That will be for you to judge.

The 18th Texas Hot Sauce Festival is set to take place Sept. 22 and 23 at the Bayou City Events Center in Houston.

The festival is an incomparable and flavorful experience of different products from across the country, including Vermont, Ohio New Mexico, Louisiana, California, and of course, Texas. You’ll get sample hundreds of award winning products.

There will also be a variety of products without the burn. Come try any of the tangy jams or jellies, zesty marinades and rubs, sweet and spicy heat and much more.

Doors are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults and free for children under 12. There will be free parking located around the venue.

There will be live music featuring The Zydeco Dots and Great Scott & the Almighty's, free face-painting, and pay-as-you-go activities for kids.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the Snowdrop Foundation. The Snowdrop Foundation is dedicated to assisting patients and families at Texas Children’s Cancer Center through funding for continued research to eliminate childhood cancer and scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and survivors.

