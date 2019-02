HOUSTON - "Radio" is an eight-week-old terrier mix.

"He's a little bit of a spunky fellow when he's awake," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

He came to the Houston SPCA with his five siblings because his owners had too many pets.

This cuddly, sweet and playful puppy is ready to find a new family to love him.

To learn more about pet adoptions, visit www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

