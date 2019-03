HOUSTON - Meet PJ, an 8-week-old kitten in search of a new home.

Although she is a few weeks old, she is active and ready for adoption.

Her name is PJ. It's short for PJ Licker. The foster mom was a big Houston sports fan, so all them have Rockets-themed names. - Lisa Tynan, Houston SPCA.

This article is sponsored by Houston SPCA

