HOUSTON - Meet this week's Pet of the Week, Eevee!

She is a 3-month-old Shepard mix, looking for a new home and is family friendly.

She is so well behaved. She already heels and already walks next to you without having a leash on her. - Lisa Tynan, Houston SPCA

