HOUSTON - You know her as KPRC's morning news anchor, but Rachel McNeill is a mom of two boys, a UT graduate and fun fact, in elementary school she used to interview her friends on the playground.

Today she spends the afternoon with Courtney on Houston Life. From graduating from Cypress Creek High School to the start of her career and where she stops by for a fun-filled workout, we get to know a different side of Rachel McNeill.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.