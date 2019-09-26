Tour downtown Houston's newest hotel, The Cambria

HOUSTON - One of the oldest buildings in downtown Houston is now one of our city's newest hotels.

The Cambria Hotel Houston Downtown Convention Center is celebrating its grand opening in the Great Southwest Building today. It's just a short walk from Minute Maid Park and the George R. Brown Convention Center.

"You can get a taste of the community, you can enjoy the artwork and if you never even get out of the hotel you will know that you have really been to the heart of Houston because of this great petroleum building that's now the Cambria Hotel," said Janis Cannon, Senior Vice President, Upscale Brands, Choice Hotels.

This 21-story, 226-room hotel is the newest go-to for modern business travelers and locals looking for a great place to have a staycation.

It features spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth speakers, views of the city, meeting spaces and a fitness center.

"Cambria is a brand that's been designed for the modern business traveler whether leisure is your business or business is your business," said Cannon.

Cambria has additional locations in New Orleans, Chicago, Dallas and Nashville.

For more information on their Houston location and others, you can visit their website at ChoiceHotels.com/Cambria.

Sponsored by: Choice Hotels

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.