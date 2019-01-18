Get a sweet deal on a sweet hotel stay

IRVING, TEXAS - Planning a Valentine's Day getaway or a trip for spring break?

Make sure to check out Texican Court - a fun, family and pet friendly hotel with a ton of Texas flare.

Texican Court is Valencia Group's newest court hotel.

It's located in Irving's up-and-coming residential and commercial district called Las Colinas, and is just across the street from the Irving Convention Center and Toyota Music Factory.

It features Western charm with modern elements and relaxing outdoor courtyards.

Houston Life has partnered with Texican Court to offer you 25% off your next visit.

All you have to do is call 833-839-4226 and mention "Houston Life" to receive your discount.

You can also visit TexicanCourt.com for more information.

This article is sponsored by Valencia Group Hotels

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.