Are we there yet?! Derrick road trips to Lone Star Court in Austin

AUSTIN - You can now experience a piece of the Texas Hill Country, right in the busy city of Austin.

Lone Star Court, a Valencia Hotel, is located in The Domain, a popular shopping center in the city.

Even though it's packed with all the amenities of a relaxing hotel, it feels much more like a secluded ranch.

"We wanted a 1950's motor court feel where you're driving down route 66 and you're looking for a no vacancy sign," said General Manger Savanna Wesley. "We are that oasis to take a break and enjoy the watering hole, enjoy good food and drink at The Water Trough and to enjoy a comfortable bed to sleep in."

