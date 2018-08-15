Meet Stephanie Gonzalez

Producer and Reporter Stephanie Gonzalez previously hosted and reported for the Houston Dynamo (Major League Soccer) and Houston Dash (National Women’s Soccer League). She was part of the Houston Dynamo for 8 years and was the first female reporter for Dynamo TV and Dash TV. She started her broadcasting career as a sports intern at KPRC 2.

Stephanie’s assignments have included interviewing athletes such as Landon Donovan, Carli Lloyd, Kobe Bryant, and Juan Pablo Galavis. She also hosted a red carpet event during the American Music Awards.

One of her biggest passions is helping children in need. Stephanie is an ambassador for “Free2Luv”, an award-winning nonprofit dedicated to spreading kindness and standing up to bullying through arts & entertainment.

She graduated from Houston Baptist University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Born and raised in Houston, Stephanie loves everything this city has to offer along with its diversity. She’s excited to find the latest Houston trends, stories, and best places to visit so she can share them with you.

