Meet Derrick Shore

HOUSTON - Co-host Derrick Shore is an Emmy® winning reporter and producer.

Spending most of his career in Los Angeles, he previously reported for the weekly news magazine “SoCal Connected” on KCET. Since his first reporting job in 1998 Derrick has appeared on CBS News, NBC’s Today, ABC’s World News Now, Channel One News, Current TV and several scripted TV dramas and feature films.

Derrick was the first television journalist to travel to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean to see the wreckage of the Titanic and the youngest to fly in an F-16 fighter jet with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, he reported for the WB television special "The Day it All Changed."

His assignments have taken him from skid row to the red carpet at the Oscars® to the White House to international destinations in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America and Australia to cover breaking news and features.

Derrick graduated from UCLA at the top of his class with a bachelor’s degree in Cultural Studies.

