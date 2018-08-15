Meet Courtney Zavala

HOUSTON - Courtney is thrilled to be back home at KPRC 2, where she spent 11 years as a news anchor and reporter.

A proud mother of two, Courtney is excited to share her zest for family, fitness and healthy living with her fellow Houstonians. She is a workout enthusiast with a few half-marathons under her belt, and a passion for volunteering with numerous local organizations, including Passages for Women, Houston Area Parkinson Society, and as a Mombassador for the Houston-based Mommie Series.

A Chicago native, Courtney graduated from St. Xavier University and spent more than 20 years covering news for network affiliates across the country while racking up multiple Emmy nominations. Courtney's journalism career had her covering major stories like hurricanes, Super Bowls and the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster.

You can catch Courtney weekdays on Houston Life, the show which provides an hour of daily news you can use segments focused on family, fun, and fashion, featuring cooking, local and national celebrity guests, and much more 1 It's your one-stop shop for all things going on in and around the Houston area!

Catch Courtney and Derrick Shore on Houston's top-rated lifestyle show, Houston Life, airing live from the Galleria (next door to NORDSTROM) weekdays at 1 p.m. on KPRC Channel 2.

