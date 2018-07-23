Meet Beatriz Oliveros

HOUSTON - Beatriz Oliveros is a seasoned TV Producer with more than 14 years of experience working for both Univision and Telemundo networks.

Beatriz loved television since she was a child and decided to pursue her dream of working behind the scenes.

She has a degree in Audiovisual Communication and an MBA in Marketing.

She produced the first Puerto Rican reality show to be broadcast in the U.S. via the Telefutura Network and was the youngest producer in charge of a reality singing competition for Telemundo Puerto Rico.

Working since college, Beatriz has been expanding her knowledge and experience in entertainment production. And has had direct experience developing compelling and exclusive stories for daily on-air reporting.

She's passionate about making television that appeals to women.

Beatriz moved to Houston in 2018, enjoys the diversity of the Bayou City and is happy to be part of Houston Life team.

