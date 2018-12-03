Your holiday style guide

HOUSTON - From work parties to friends get-togethers, wardrobe stylist Ashley Kahn shares the ultimate style guide on what to wear to every holiay party on your list this season.

"When you have a work party and it's business casual, a great way to do a non-conventional look is with these high-waisted, wide leg pants along with this beautiful python top... we made it 'Christmas-y' with the deep burgundy colors... she looks put together, still like the boss but a little flirty for the holiday party," said Kahn.

Watch the clip above as we help you strike the balance between work-appropriate and fun party looks.

