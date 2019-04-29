Why you NEED neon in your spring & summer wardrobe

HOUSTON - Believe it or not, neon is for everyone!

Which is great news, because you're about to see it in all your favorite stores.

"I honestly feel like neon is it's own neutral," said Houston Stylist Marzi Petris. "It goes and it works and it just adds that little bit of extra."

Petris said you're going to start seeing it in stores from Saks and Neiman's to Zara and Urban Outfitters.

Houston Life Host Courtney Zavala teamed up with Stylist Marzi Petris and Photographer Cody Bess to show you how to rock it this spring and summer.

See their collaboration, and learn more about the trend by watching the video above.

