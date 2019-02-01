Valentine's Day date outfits

HOUSTON - From the mom who will be out with her kids during the day to the married woman going to a romantic dinner date or the single girl going to a Galantine’s celebration, definitely not all Valentine’s Day outfits are created equal.

That’s why fashion blogger Allison Lach, from Bayou City Lifestyle, stopped by our studio with four beautiful looks for your Valentine's Day plans.

“In February, it is still a little chilly outside. You can mix a sweater, a pleated red skirt and booties. I could totally see this look for a date sitting outside with a glass of wine, just looking all chic,” said Lach, who picked very affordable looks from online stores, including from Amazon, that you can use again for any occasion.

“Definitely check all of the bloggers' Instagrams because they filtered everything from Amazon for you. And they all have reviews of all the items and they will link you directly to the items,” said Lach.

To see all the looks, watch the video above.

