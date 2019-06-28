Touch-ups, makeovers and quick-fix facials all at the new Sephora location in Highland Village

HOUSTON - Sephora debuted in North America 20 years ago and has become a leader in inspiring clients to explore a universe of beauty and wellness.

Clients can take advantage of touching and trying 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, and can engage with expertly trained beauty advisors.

Houston Life correspondent, Dee Brown gets an inside scoop on the free services offered at Sephora.

So you can actually book your makeup mini's through our Sephora app as well as coming in store. They're just quick free 15 minute services we offer," said Erik San Miguel, Sephora beauty advisor.

Sephora believes that beauty is very personal and unique to each client based on their interests, tastes and styles.

Watch the full clip above for an inside into the free services provided. Click here for more info.



