These animal print styles are spot on

HOUSTON - We know it's hot out now, but the fall fashions are hitting store shelves.

In today's trend report, Houston stylist guru, Marzi Petris, is back sharing the latest style trend.

We are tackling animal, the strong clothing items that never go out of style.

Photo courtesy of Cody Bess

It's never really out of season or out of style. It should be a basic in your wardrobe, but in the fall you start to see it come around every year. Designers start to get more and more creative, maybe they emphasize a particular animal. One that you're gonig to be be seeing a lot of is the snake print, you're also going to be seeing a lot of zebra too," said Marzi.

Check out these four looks to help you rock fall's neutral:

Animal print styles from left to right:

Model 1: Parker Gladis Python Print Ruffle Short Dress from Neiman Marcus with a Saint Laurent snakeskin crossbody bag.

Model 2: Snake print skirt from Zara and a black top from Equipment.

Model 3: White on white animal print blouse from Houston's Inclan Studios

Model 4: Houston designer Hunter Bell with a neon splashed animal print dress, available this September.

Check out the video above to see more.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.