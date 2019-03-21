Say farewell to frizzy hair

HOUSTON - Ladies, tired of Houston's humidity giving you a bad hair day?

Rachel Gower, owner of the Upper Hand Salon stops by the studio and shows us three hair treatments that can help get rid of that frizzy hair.

Now the treatments, the smoothing treatments go in and build the hair up. It works with our hair and actually makes our hair healthier. - Rachel Gower, the Upper Hand Salon.

Brazilian Blowout Starts at $350 Takes 2-3 hours Customizable to client Lasts about 3 months No waiting period to put hair behind ears or in a ponytail Must use Brazilian Blowout Shampoo and Conditioner between services Best for: All hair types including fine, medium, thick, curly, wavy and frizzy hair

Keratin Smoothing Treatment Starts at $425 Takes 90 minutes Customizable to Client Lasts about 3 months 3 day waiting period to put hair behind ears or in a ponytail Must use Keratin Complex Shampoo and Conditioner in between services Best for: Medium to thick, curly, wavy and frizzy

Keratin Express Blowout Starts at $125 Takes about an hour Lasts about 6 weeks 12 hour waiting period to put hair behind ears or in ponytail Must use Keratin Complex Shampoo and Conditioner in between services Best for: Fine to Medium texture with moderate wave and/or frizz “First timer.” This is a great treatment to start with to make sure you like the results.



To learn more, visit www.theupperhand.com.

