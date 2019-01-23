Quinceañera fashion trends for 2019

HOUSTON - If you are planning a quinceañera party soon, you know you all eyes will be on you. That’s why it’s so important having a breathtaking dress to dance the waltz, take pictures and enjoy one of the most important events in your life.

And if you are looking for inspiration, Anita Alvarado, from the Weddings and Quinceañeras Expo Show 2019, stopped by our studio with the latest fashion trends in quinceañera dresses.

One of the most popular color trends right now is the rose gold.

“Before it used to be pastel colors, nowadays, things have been changing and the colors have been changing as well,” said Alvarado, who also recommends a champagne color for modern quinceañeras.

A two-piece dress is also high in demand for young girls.

“The skirt comes off, so at the party, if the girl is tired of using her beautiful dress, she has a tutu that matches her dress perfectly and she can wear it with boots,” said Alvarado, who explained how the price and size of these spectacular ball gowns can vary.

“It can range anywhere from $800 to $3,000,” and “from ( size) 0 to size 30,” she said.

Another popular trends are the three-dimensional embroidery sequins, three-dimensional embroidery and the off-shoulder straps.

“The chandelier beaded straps makes it looks so pretty, so elegant, it’s a little bit different than what you’ve seen on off-the-should straps,” said Alvarado, who recommends this style for quinceañeras in 2019.

