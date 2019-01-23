Put your quinceañera knowledge to the test

HOUSTON - Whether you have been to one or you had one, you know that a quinceañera is the name given to the coming-of-age celebration on a girl’s 15th birthday. But many folks do not know all the traditions that are involved in having an event like this, from the dances to the events before the big party.

“Much like a Sweet-16 but more extravagant,” said Anita Alvarado, of the upcoming Weddings and Quinceañeras Expo Show 2019, who stopped by our studio to explain different traditions surrounding a quinceañera celebration and put us to the test with a trivia game.

To play along, or learn more about these celebrations, watch the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.