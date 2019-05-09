Peace, love & tie-dye! How to style this 70's staple

HOUSTON - As the temperature starts to rise in Houston, get ready for a change in your wardrobe!

Tie-dye is the trend dropping in stores right now. From Ralph Lauren to Chanel, designers are incorporating the fun, bright and whimsy design. You can find something simple like a t-shirt or beach cover up, or opt for something more elaborate.

Houston Stylist, Marzi Petris, says don’t be afraid to add this trend to your summer look.

Everyone at every age can add a little tie-dye. If you’re bold do a fun sweat pant and add heels. If you’re a bit nervous add a tie-dye accessory like a purse or scarf.”

Tie-dye can be found at a variety of price points and at the retailers listed below:

Abejas

Ralph Lauren

Neiman Marcus

ZARA

To connect with Marzi and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.