Makeover your hairstyle

HOUSTON - Looking for some hair inspiration for your next salon appointment?

From current trends to hair maintenance, Rachel Gower and Connie Cordova with The Upper Hand salon have some ideas to get you started.

"If they (the curls) aren't shaped properly, they turn into frizz," Gower explained.

For coloring curly hair, she recommends using B3 salon treatment to protect the hair from damage during highlights ($25 at the salon).

She also suggests using Black Light Shampoo and Conditioner ($20 each) weekly to tone hair and eliminate brassiness, along with Goldwell Curly Twist Serum ($18) and Goldwell Curly Twist Curl Control ($18).

If you have grown out layers and color, the stylists recommend face framing layers with curtain bangs and the coloring technique, known as Balayage.

To keep up with this look, try using products like Goldwell Rich Repair Shampoo ($20) and Goldwell Rich Repair 60 Second Treatment ($20).

And if you're interested in making a big change, try dyeing your hair a fun color like bubblegum pink or blue.

The stylists explain how you can use subtle hues of color to get the look without making too big of a statement.

For this look, they recommend using Oribe Gold Lust Shampoo ($50), Oribe Gold Lust Mask ($69) and Oribe Gold Lust Power Drops ($60).

The Upper Hand is offering a special deal for Houston Life viewers, mention you saw them on the show to receive a complimentary Goldwell Dual Senses Treatment with any color service ($20 value).

The value of the treatment may not be used toward any other services or products.

To learn more, visit www.theupperhand.com.

