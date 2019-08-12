Kendra Scott's new fall 2019 collection is coming in hot

HOUSTON - Kendra Scott's new fall 2019 collection consists of pieces that were designed to work with styles now as

we transition into warmer temperatures in the fall.



Signature materials can be found in new colors like bronze veined red magnesite and abalone shell.



New stones include blue palia and black granite. You can see these new stones in the latest stackable rings, statement earrings, geometric stones and intricate filigree.



Robin Lalone with Kendra Scott shares 3 of the latest trends.



CONTEMPORARY WESTERN

Collins Statement Earrings ($78)

Collins Statement Ring ($78)

These paired together create an impact with a simple t-shirt or a silk blouse. take the collection to the next level to embrace the trend by incorporating more western inspired pieces.

VINTAGE INSPIRED, MIXED METALS

Lynne Adjustable Necklace in Mixed Metal ($78)

Kase Fringe Earring ($98)

Mixing shades of gold and silver can take you from the office, to brunch, to date night, based on combination.

BOLD HOOPS

Maggie Gold Hoop (Comes in 3 sizes, pricing ranges from $38 - $78)

Elora Hoop Earring, (Starting at $70)

Hoops never go out of style! hoops are transitional pieces you can wear for a more classic look or a minimal look.



THE COLOR BAR

Don’t forget you can create your own unique pieces of jewelry to design earrings, bracelets, necklaces and more.

For more information click here, and save the date! Starting this Wednesday, August 14, you can receive a gift with a purchase of $75 or more. The gift will be a Kendra Scott bandana. Take a look at the full segment above for a look at all accessory details and a look at the bandana.

