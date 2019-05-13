Inside Hunter Bell's Houston-based design studio

HOUSTON -

Hunter Bell describes her fashion style as a bit quirky and edgy. She’s southern gal with a New York state of mind.

It’s fitting, as she brought her booming fashion business from New York City to deep in the heart of Houston just a few years ago.

Her transition from New York to Texas hasn’t been without its challenges. She’s had a few doubters along the way.

“When I had this conversation with people heavily involved in my business predominately in New York, they sort of jokingly said, well you should close the business.” Said Bell, “In fact, I was told to close the business when my daughter was born, when moving to Houston, and then shortly thereafter when I was pregnant with twins. I like being told that you should close up shop, it causes me to be a little bit more feisty, and say no I’m actually going to push even harder to keep this afloat and keep going.”

Her feistiness is paying off. Hunter Bell is a featured designer with Rent the Runway and her collection is sold in 100 boutiques nationwide, including Houston favorite Tootsies.

Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala gets a tour of her studio in the video above.

You can check out Hunter Bell’s collections here.

