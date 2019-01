HOUSTON - The Color of the Year is Living Coral, but how can you make it work best for your wardrobe?

"There are tons of different ways to mix it in that don't have to flip immediately to the traditional pairing of coral and turquoise," says Image Consultant Natalie Weakly.

To connect with Natalie and for more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.