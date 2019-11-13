How to get your very own Mister Rogers cardigan and other goodies

HOUSTON - Looking for your very own Mister Rogers red cardigan? Well stop your search!

Vineyard Vines has partnered with the new movie "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" to offer fans their very own, official red cardigan.

This limited-edition cardigan inspired by the film is "as classic as classic gets."

It's priced at $198, and features a full-zip front, baseball collar, ribbed cuffs and hem.

You can find it here.

There are several other companies partnering with the movie to release limited-edition Mr. Rogers goodies.

Funko POP! created a limited-edition figurine.

Beekman 1802 has created a Mister Rogers-inspired, limited-edition red sweater product as a part of their overall holiday gift set. The collection launches on QVC on Nov. 23. You can find these on their website after launch.

So grab your Mister Rogers swag and head to see "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" when it hits theaters on Nov. 21.

