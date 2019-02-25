How to get the Oscars look for less

HOUSTON - The Academy Awards are one of fashion’s biggest nights of the year, and the celebrities go all out with spectacular gowns. And if you have a special occasion coming up, know that you can also look like a star.

Stylist Dee Ware, CEO from Houston Shopping Tours, stopped by our studio with the trends that ruled the 2019 Academy Awards and showed us great dresses by local designers to look like your favorite celebrity, without spending the budget of a Hollywood star.

Singer Kacey Musgraves walked the red carpet wearing a bold tulle look, one of the trends of the night.

“I loved the tulle, the tulle is a way where you can really go big and be kind of unique, It’s kind of tricky because you got to have the right designer and it has to be the right fit for you,” said Ware, who found a dress by designer Danny Nguyen Couture to use the trend in a big way.

Lady Gaga also shined in the Oscars 2019, with a black gown by Alexander McQueen channeling an old Hollywood look, a popular look of the night.

“A lot of the stars did that. We don’t see a lot of gloves now, but she brought that whole 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' look home,” said Ware, who picked out a dress by Danny Nguyen Couture to bring this trend to your next event.

Ashley Graham’s dress by designer Zac Posen was also a fashion hit, and it’s the perfect celebrity inspiration for curvy women.

“Ashley’s look was very classic and timeless, she can pick it up from her closet 15 years from now and wear it to another red carpet,” said Ware who showcased a look by designer Chloe Dao, inspired by Graham’s fit, flare and sparkle trend.

To see all looks, see the video above.

