How to get that holiday glow

HOUSTON - The holidays are a busy time of year, often including parties and events multiple nights in a row, which means staying up late. This can leave your skin looking tired. That’s why Estela Cockrell, founder of Switch2pure, stopped by our studio with advice on how to take care of your skin and create a glowing holiday look with your makeup.

“We really need to hydrate, first and foremost. I love to recommend a good polish or exfoliant, any kind of scrub, especially with natural ingredients,” said Cockrell, who is all about clean beauty and using nontoxic products.

For skincare, make sure to use a sheet mask. “Put it on for 20-30 minutes, remove that, then use a crystal roller, which is great to penetrate the product. The roller is good for lymphatic drainage, and great for de-puffing,” said Cockrell, who recommends it as a mini routine before you start on your makeup.

For that instant glow, be sure to get highlighter in rose gold, gold and white tones.

“The trick to the highlighter is really stroking downwards and blending the edges, either with your pinky or with a highlighter brush,” said Cockrell.

After your brows, set your makeup with a translucent power with a bit of shimmer, followed by a setting mist.

“It helps with oil control and getting that nourished look,” said Cockrell, who also encourages the use of a bold lipstick for a pop of color.

