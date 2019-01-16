How to get a celeb hair style at home

HOUSTON - No one rocks a high ponytail like singer Ariana Grande!

Rachel Gower and Cecilia Kerr with The Upper Hand salon explain how you can get this look and more with a few easy steps.

“So what’s cool about this extreme high pony is that it’s super flattering. It’s almost like a facelift,” Gower explains.

The stylists share how curling hair in smaller portions can help create a more wavy look and using a round brush to tame bangs can give them a softer edge.

They also suggest having some fun with your look and adding affordable hair accessories to make a statement.

To connect with The Upper Hand salon, visit www.theupperhand.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.