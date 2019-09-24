Houston professional hairstylist shares 3 effortless looks anyone can rock this fall

HOUSTON - Eventually it will feel like fall in Houston, but in the meantime, we're sharing 3 looks to prepare you for the new season.

Owner of The Lovely Hair Class, Candice Hollub, shares tips to help us transition our look from summer to fall, and she's broken down her guide to compliment every age group.

Check out the 3 styles below:

"BERRY" ACCESSORIZED



Hair: Incorporating the animal print trend into your hair look is made simple by using a knotted headband in leopard or snakeskin. Click here, for the headband seen on the model.

Makeup: Berry blush is the perfect fall touch. Candice finds so many people are afraid to wear blush and the Milani blush (in Baked Blush Berry) is not only absolutely beautiful, but it's also an affordable brand you can find at most drug stores. Click here, to find the blush.



NATURAL WAVES + EARTHY TONES



ELEVATED MESSY BUN

Achieve a relaxed look this fall by using your flat iron and bending the hair back and forth within the two plates. Candice loves the Kristin Ess flat iron that you can find at Target for $80, linked here Go for a bolder brow and make sure to brush your brow hairs up for a fuller brow look, using Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel and a softer, more natural lip using Laneige Lip Mask, one of Candice's all time favorite products that she can't live without.

Candice recommends leaving out a few face framing hair pieces to soften the look around the face, pulling the hair at a 45 degree angle from the top of the ears (this placement is key) and using Kenra 25 spray to hold in place.Instead of a purple-undertone berry, go for a brown undertone rust color like PURE from Tarte.

Check out the full clip above for the step by step instructions.

Click here, to connect with Candice.



