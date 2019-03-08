Hand crafted boots for a good cause

HOUSTON - In 2012, Sarah Ford created a line of footwear called Ranch Road Boots.

But, these are not just your regular old everyday boots. Ranch Road Boots are hand crafted in Spain and take over 250 steps to complete each pair.

Plus, proceeds from every purchase goes to the Semper Fi Fund wich helps wounded military veterans and their family members.

To learn more about how you can support and shop with Ranch Road Boots, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.