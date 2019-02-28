Get the right hat for rodeo season

HOUSTON - We have found the cowboy hat expert at this year's Houston Lifestock Show and Rodeo!

Crystal Cummings, with boutique Accessorize In Style, walked Houston Life co-host Courtney Zavala through a Coyboy Hat 101 Class.

"There are different types of hats and we're going to show you the different styles to wear, from traditional to fashion," said Crystal Cummings of Accessorize In Style.

To learn more on finding the perfect cowboy hat to fit your next occasion, watch the video above or click here to visit Accessorize In Style's website.

